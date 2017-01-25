GOLF: Frustrated Graeme McDowell ready to do hard yards

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell concedes he faces a long road back to the top of the game.

McDowell was ranked as high as fourth in the world in 2011 and 53rd shortly after his last tournament victory in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November 2015.

But the Ryder Cup star slipped back down the rankings last year after missing 13 cuts and is ranked 91st ahead of his first event of 2017 in this week’s Qatar Masters.

McDowell admits he has been distracted by starting a family in recent years, but the 37-year-old from Portrush insists he is motivated to recapture the form which produced 10 European Tour titles and three Ryder Cup victories.

“It has not been the kind of few years that I expect from myself,” McDowell told a pre-tournament press conference.

“There’s no doubt that there have been some factors outside of golf which have definitely been distracting and I wouldn’t change it for the world. Having a family is something I’ve always wanted.

“Coming to the start of the next few years, I’ve tried to view it as a long road back toward the top of the game. That’s where I want to be again, give myself chances to win major championships again. I know I’ve got a lot of things to work on.

“I’ve just been rededicating myself the last six or eight months and mentally I think it’s really, really important that I stay super-patient with it. It may not happen this week and it may not happen next week. But if I keep doing the things that are right it will turn.”