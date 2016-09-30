RYDER CUP: USA lead 4-0 after opening foursomes

The United States have taken a 4-0 lead against Europe after the foursomes on the opening day of the Ryder Cup.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed set the tone for the day by beating Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson 3&2 in the top match.

Then Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer lost 4&2 to Zach Johnson, while Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters were thrashed 5&4 by Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler came from behind to beat Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan 1 up to seal the first whitewash since 1981.

Lee Westwood said: “I will take responsibility. I played poorly and Thomas played well. He made some putts when we needed to.

“You try to put a bit of pressure on, you don’t want to be giving holes away. I hit a couple of wild drives early on and you cant afford to do that. It’s a tough game to play and you want to get momentum.

“Anything can happen in the Ryder Cup.”

And the Fourballs were also announced. as Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed take on Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, JB Holmes and Ryan Moore face Sergio Garcia and Rafe Cabrera Bello, while Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka tackle Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett and Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar play Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters.