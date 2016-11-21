BOWLS: Co Antrim ace Andy Kyle turns up heat in AIIB fours

Andy Kyle stormed through to the semi finals of the AIIB National Fours at Watson Stadium on Sunday.

Joined by Trevor Robinson, Andy Duncan and Graham McKee, the County Antrim boys certainly set down a title marker.

But they face a difficult semi final outing on Friday, January 20 against Chris Eadie, Jamie Watson, David Nixon and Mike Merritt, from the Belfast club.

Kyle defeated Belfast's Gerard McGleave (22-19) in his opening match in Sunday's play-off before roaring to a 25-7 win against Alistair Kennedy, Nigel Robinson, Gary McCloy and Barry Kane.

o Belfast Indoor Bowls Club Men’s Evening Leagues: Monday: S Kirkwood 11 S Hegan 10, J McMullan 9 A Robinson 16, S Templeton 9 J Hinds 13, G McCloughlin 13 J Frazer 13.

Tuesday “A’’: M Foster 6 C Campbell 15, B Bell 4 J McGettrick 24, B Daly 10 G McGleave 9, C Childs 3 D Hamilton 19.

Tuesday “B’’: M Vicary 11 M Irvine 9, K Armstrong 17 A Entwistle 4, J Duffin 17 N Edmondson 12, E Thompson 10 B Hunter 11, JH Campbell8 L Trainor 12, M Simpson 18 A Reid 11.7

Wednesday: A Hughes 19 K Davey 6, R Simpson 8 W Moran 13, J Marshall 7 J Gallagher 14, D Porter 6 M Livings 13, D Hamilton 11 W Thompson 12, S Elliman 14 J Trolan 10.

Thursday: J Frazer 5 D Livingstone 23, JH Campbell 23 T Gill 4, J Hinds 6 S Elliman 21, D McCluskey 12 B Dorman 11, A O’Rourke 7 A Bailie 13.

Friday: C Craig 17 A Hughes 7, J Marshall 7 S Adamson 19.

Men’s Saturday League: A Robinson 13 D Simpson 7, B Dorman 13 M Hedley 12, A Briggs 13 B Nixon 8, P McVeigh 18 T Kelso 7, J Herron 4 J Marshall 18, W Thompson 7 H Johnston 19, A Bailie 18 A O’Rourke 8.

Jethro Rinks League: Morning Section: W McCullough 18 (3) A Thompson 10 (3); J Taylor 12 (1) E Whitten 13 (3); M Milligan 14 (1) R Hunter 15 (3); W Cains 14 (0) W Clinghan 21 (3); A Mulligan 16 (3) R Neely 15 (1); T McCartan 12 (1) A Magee 13 (3).

Afternoon Section: J Mackle 18 (3) S Irwin 7 (0); B Boness 11 (1) N Orr 14.25 (3); W Martin 11 (1) N Conlon 16 (3); L Magennis 13 (3) N Garvey 19 (3); G Bell 10 (1) G Devlin 14 (3).