Duo grab British Masters glory as Scott grabs second in Balfast!

The early results from the weekend’s action at the British Masters Track & Field Championships in Birmingham reveal honours for two local athletes.

Danea Herron grabbed F55 Javelin gold and Triple Jump silver while her City of Derry Spartans club mate, F75 Frank Stewart, claimed 100m silver and, despite being just out of the Javelin medals in 4th, he still managed to set a new Irish Age group record with his 32m 68cm throw.

Scott Rankin comes in just behind race winner Freddy sittuk at the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Half Marathon in Ormeau Park. (Photo by Kevin Scott / Press Eye).

A good return for the locals, both battling back after injury and in Frank’s case the recent loss of his wife and his daughter’s partner. Well done on their achievements!

Mention also of Paul Herron in the M55 Discuss. He made the final and finished 8th, an excellent performance given that injury forced him to use a static throwing position - not the best to generate propulsion from the circle!

Derry Track Club’s Martin Cox took the honours at Saturday’s Memorial 5K road race his 15m 57s clocking getting him across the line just ahead of the chasing Noel Logan and Emmett McGinty who posted 16m even and 16m 01s respectively.

Foyle Valley’s Charlene McGinty was the female race winner in 21m 52c ahead of Olympian AC’s junior Nuala Bose on 22m 07s and the Spartans F50 Paula McGilloway on 22m 25s.

Meanwhile it was a repeat of the recent Waterside Half Marathon tussle between Freddy Sittuk and Scott Rankin as they once again battled it out at Sunday’s Belfast Half Marathon.

Freddy posted 67m 50s for a three second victory over the tenacious Scott as the duo went clear at the front to finish comfortably clear of third placed Adam Kirk Smith of London Heathside AC on 69m 13s.

Gary Slevin and Chris McGuinness, both training for the upcoming Dublin Marathon finished close together in 7th and 8th with 73m 52s and 73m 55s clockings.