Euro Hockey League fixtures postponed

EYHL fixtures for this upcoming weekend have been postponed.

At a meeting on Tuesday evening, agreement was reached between representatives of the HI Board and representatives of IHUA Executive regarding the payment of expenses to EYHL umpires and their development support.

A further meeting has been arranged for October 1 to discuss Hockey Ireland Cup Competitions and a four-year umpire development plan.

However, yesterday afternoon, the IHUA reverted to say that while the EYHL arrangement is agreed, matches will not be appointed this weekend until an arrangement is agreed on Cup competitions.

As a result of this latest impasse the IHL Working Group has reluctantly followed the same position as last week, that it will not proceed with the EYHL matches this weekend.

The IHUA have stated they are committed to improving umpiring of Hockey Ireland competitions and believe this level of budget for umpires and the wider support team is needed to deliver on this for the EYHL in particular.