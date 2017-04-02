GAA: Down manage great escape

The final weekend of the National Football League provided plenty of intrigue but there was little to cheer for the Ulster sides.

In Division One, Monaghan and Donegal missed out on the Division One final while Cavan were beaten by Roscommon and were relegated.

In Clones, Monaghan led by six points midway through the second half but were reeled in by Dublin.

Donegal also enjoyed a lead over Mayo but were eventually beaten by two points and lost out on points difference.

Kerry and Dublin will meet in the final after Kerry beat Tyrone by seven points.

In Division Two, Down somehow managed to survive the drop after drawing with Cork.

A late Carlus McWilliams point saw Derry beat Fermanagh but Down’s draw saw both sides relegated.

In Division Three Tipperary’s Michael Quinlivan bagged a late goal to beat Armagh and snatch promotion from the Orchard County.

Antrim meanwhile, drew with Longford and were relegated.