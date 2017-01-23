HOCKEY: Draws made for Irish Cup semi-finals

The draw for the semi-finals of the men’s Irish Hockey Trophy, women’s Irish Junior Cup and men’s Irish Senior Cup all took place in the Hockey Ireland office on Monday.

The draw see’s Limerick, who racked up six goals in their quarter final against Weston, set to face the winner of Ashton vs North Down.

While the other semi-final see’s Queen’s University against Campbellians or South Antrim.

While in the women’s Irish Junior Cup last years’ winner Queens University are set to take on Pembroke, the winners from 2015, in what is sure to a superb match. The other semi-final sees Railway Union travel to Lisnagarvey.

It will be an all EYHL affair in one of the semi-finals of the men’s Irish Senior Cup as UCD will take on either Monkstown or Instonians.

UCD currently sit eighth in the EYHL with Instonians in 10th and Monkstown in front in fifth with 19 points.

Corinthian face the tough task of travelling to Banbridge for their semi-final against EYHL opposition but will be in confident form as they sit top of Leinster Division One, currently undefeated.

Men’s Irish Hockey Trophy

Matches to be played on 25/02/17: Limerick vs Ashton/North Down, Queens University vs Campbellians/South Antrim

Women’s Irish Junior Cup

Matches to be played on 26/02/17: Queens University vs Pembroke, Lisnagarvey vs Railway Union

Men’s Irish Senior Cup

Matches to be played on 19/02/17: UCD vs Monkstown/Instonians, Banbridge vs Corinthian