HOCKEY: Lurgan stay top of Premier League table

Lurgan remain in pole position at the top of the Ulster Premier League after a 5-0 victory over Dungannon made it eight straight wins for the Co Armagh outfit.

The defending champions are now four points clear of their nearest rivals Ballymoney, who were held to a scoreless draw by Randalstown.

Having lifted the Denman Ulster Shield for the first time in the club’s history on Boxing Day, Lurgan resumed where they had left off.

Carly Johnston broke the deadlock shortly before half-time and Pippa Best made it 2-0 eight minutes after the restart. Emily McStea added two more goals in the space of five minutes and Kathryn Edgar completed the scoring near the end.

Queen’s made amends for their Shield final defeat as they got their first win in four starts with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Lisnagarvey at Upper Malone.

Anna Hutchinson, Jessica McMaster, who got two, and Tori Hastings from a penalty stroke, got the goals.

Katharine Hill’s penalty-corner strike gave North Down an 1-0 win at Banbridge.

Results: Ulster Premier League: Banbridge 0 North Down 1 (K Hill); Lurgan 5 (C Johnston, P Best, E McStea 2, K Edgar) Dungannon 0; Queen’s 4 (A Hutchinson, J McMaster 2, T Hastings) Lisnagarvey 0; Randalstown 0 Ballymoney 0; Senior One: Armagh 1 (C Donaghy) Knock 1 (J Doak) ; CI Ladies 1 (J Maghie) Victorians 3 (E Conlin 2, E Cutrona); Cookstown 1 (C Scott) Ballyclare 0; Irish Hockey Trophy: second round: Raphoe 3 (W Bustard, J Patterson, V Wray) Cork C of I 2; Galway 2 Ballymena 1 (A Logan)