HOCKEY: Penalty pain for Banbridge in Holland

Banbridge’s debut appearance in the last 16 of the Euro Hockey League ended in penalty shoot-out pain against Racing Club de France.

The French champions took the lead across the first half before Matthew Allister kept the clash alive by turning home a Jonny McKee delivery.

However, success on a 3-0 scoreline in the shoot-out left Racing celebrating in Holland.

Lisnagarvey now target a place as the first club from Ireland to reach the last eight by tackling Spain’s Atletic Terrassa in Eindhoven on Saturday.