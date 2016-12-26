ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants beat Braehead Clan to close gap on league leaders Cardiff

The Stena Line Belfast Giants won on Boxing Day in Glasgow with a 5-1 victory over the Braehead Clan.

Goals from Shields, Martinelli, Garside, Foster and Saviano gave the Giants the all important win to keep up the chase on first place with Belfast now four points behind Cardiff with one game ‘in-hand’.

Stephen Murphy started in the Giants net with Adam Keefe the scratch in this Elite League game.

The Giants took the lead after 15:52 with Colin Shields opening the scoring, assisted by James Desmarais and Steve Saviano. Just as it looked like the visitors would be taking their 1-0 lead into the second period, the home side struck. Scott Aarssen netted on the powerplay, assisted by Alex Leavitt and Matt Beca at 19:04.

Ryan Martinelli restored the Giants one goal advantage at 27:41 when he and Steve Saviano combined well after the Defenceman’s penalty had expired.

The Giants extended their lead once again at 33:50 when Mark Garside fired low into the Clan net, assisted by Matt Towe and Matt Nickerson.

Into the third period and Alex Foster gave the Giants a three goal lead at 51:45 with a powerplay goal, deflecting Derrick Walser’s shot into the Clan goal.

After assisting two goals, Steve Saviano turned from provider to scorer at 55:18 when his cool finish gave the Giants a 5-1 advantage. Saviano’s goal, assisted by Alex Foster and David Rutherford, completed the scoring in this one to give the Giants an important away win.

The Giants will now return to Belfast for three Elite League home games in-a-row. First up is Wednesday 28th December against the Manchester Storm, 7pm, then the Braehead Clan are the visitors on Friday 30th December at 7pm before the Giants take on the Coventry Blaze on Monday 2nd January at 4pm.

Tickets for all home games are on sale online through Ticketmaster and from the Arena Box Office in person and by calling (028) 9073 9074.