ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants turn in classy display to defeat Dundee Stars

BELFAST GIANTS 7 DUNDEE STARS 4

The Stena Line Belfast Giants starred in a classy performance on Saturday night in Belfast with a 7-4 win over the Dundee Stars. Sylvestre (2), Johner, Murphy, Connolly, Ferland and Kurtz helped the Giants to an emphatic Challenge Cup Group B win.

Belfast Giants on the attack

Dustin Johner’s strike broke the deadlock early in this one, giving the Giants a 1-0 lead after 110 seconds, assisted by Brendan Connolly and Blair Riley.

Sebastien Sylvestre doubled the Giants lead at 10:37, assisted by Mark Garside and Cole Jarrett.

The Giants #10 then grabbed his second of the game at 16:04, this time with a powerplay strike assisted by Brendan Connolly and Blair Riley.

Darcy Murphy made it 4-0 almost immediately in the middle period when he found the net at 22:33.

Belfast Giants players celebrate

The Stars broke the Giants shutout when Jimmy Jensen finished well at 25:54. Not long after and the Giants lead had been cut in half - this time it was Adam Harding who brought the Stars to within two goals at 31:49.

Brendan Connolly restored the Giants three goal lead at 35:16 with a powerplay goal assisted by Sebastien Sylvestre and Blair Riley.

The Stars made it a two goal game right before the end of the second period as Johan Andersson scored on the powerplay at 38:04.

Jonathan Ferland struck on the powerplay at 47:03, assisted by Steve Saviano and Spiro Goulakos as the Giants made it 6-3.

John Kurtz made it seven on the night for the home side with an even strength goal at 51:47.

Joey de Concilys grabbed a late consolation goal for the visitors at 57:40, to make the scoreline 7-4 to the Giants.