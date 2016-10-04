MOTORCYCLING: North west 200 claims award

The Vauxhall International North West 200 has been awarded the prestigious Investing in Volunteers quality standard for volunteer management.

The award was made after an extensive auditing and assessment process of the event’s volunteering programme by Volunteer Now.

The North West 200 calls on an army of 800 volunteers each year to help with circuit set-up, marshalling, hospitality, administration and team management. Ranging in age from 20 to 60 years old, the race simply could not happen without the input of these enthusiastic supporters.

The Investing in Volunteers award, which was presented by Wendy Osborne, OBE, the CEO Volunteer Now, recognises the professional approach undertaken by the NW200 in developing the involvement of volunteers through the creation of a specific policy that includes role descriptions and specifications, a health and safety policy and risk assessments.

“The North West 200 is an iconic event and it cannot happen without the involvement of hundreds of volunteers.” Wendy Osborne said.

This real life volunteer success story has just gained recognition through the award of the UK organisation quality standard Investing in Volunteers. Volunteer Now sends congratulations on your achievement, you are a winner when it comes to involving volunteers.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Moira Hickey echoed those sentiments.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the International North West 200 team on receiving this tremendous award, which highlights their dedication and commitment to their volunteers.” she said.

North West 200 Event Director, Mervyn Whyte, MBE, said.

“Our management team is made up of 16 volunteers who work with the rest of the 800 people involved to ensure the event takes place each year. This award recognizes the professional approach that is involved in this vital work.”