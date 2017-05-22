Nicky Hayden dies from injuries after road accident

Popular American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has sadly died in hospital from injuries he sustained in a cycling accident last Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was hit by a car as he trained with friends on the Rimini coast. He sustained severe chest and head trauma and was transferred from a local hospital to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena.

On Monday, the hospital released a statement confirming the former MotoGP world champion’s death.

The statement said: "The medical college has confirmed the death of patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, admitted last Wednesday, May 17 into the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following the severe polytrauma that occurred on that date."

His mother Rose and brother Tommy had been at his bedside, along with Hayden's fiancee Jackie.

Red Bull Honda rider Hayden had joined the World Superbike Championship in 2015 and claimed his maiden victory last season at Sepang.

Nicknamed the ‘Kentucky Kid’, Hayden was a former team-mate of Valentino Rossi at Honda and Ducati.

During a racing career which began at the age of five he won national titles in America in road racing and dirt track before moving to Europe to chase world championship glory.Following the most recent World Superbike race at Imola in Italy, he was holding 13th place in the standings on the new Fireblade.

His tragic death has plunged the world of motorcycling into mourning.