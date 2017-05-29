TT 2017: More weather woe as Monday practice called off

Monday’s scheduled practice sessions at the Isle of Man TT have been cancelled due to poor weather.

The announcement comes after Saturday’s practice was also called off because of poor visibility as a result of mist and fog around the Mountain Course.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson completed several course inspections on Monday and made the call around 4pm, citing ‘mist and heavy rain on the Mountain section’ as the cause, with no chance of the roads drying in time before practice was due to commence at 6.20pm.

Newcomers including Northern Ireland pair Adam McLean and Paul Jordan will now have to wait another day at least to complete their first proper racing laps of the 37.73-mile course.

Tuesday’s planned session will now run as follows:

6.20pm – Solo Newcomers (speed controlled lap)

6.25pm – Solo Sidecar Newcomers (speed controlled lap)

6.35pm – Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers (all classes excluding Lightweight)

7.20pm-7.50pm – Supersport/Lightweight Newcomers

7.50pm-8.50pm - Sidecars