WSBK: Jonathan Rea masters wet for race two win in Germany

Jonathan Rea re-established a healthy advantage at the top of the World Superbike Championship after the title pendulum swung back in his favour at Lausitzring in Germany on Sunday..

The reigning world champion dramatically crashed out of race one on Saturday while holding third place, allowing his Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes to reduce the deficit to 26 points as the Yorkshireman finished in second place behind runaway winner Chaz Davies on the Aruba.it Ducati.

However, in atrocious conditions in Sunday’s race two – delayed due to heavy rain – Rea produced a wet weather masterclass to dominate the race, securing his ninth win of the season and ending a run of two non-finishes to assert himself as the clear championship favourite once again.

The Ulster rider moved into the lead on lap one ahead of Sykes, who moments later slid out of the race. The English rider managed to remount and eventually finished in 12th place to salvage some points, but Rea has now assumed control once more and holds sway by 47 points with three rounds remaining.

Once he nosed ahead, the 30-year-old quickly disappeared into the distance, setting a series of fastest laps and crossing the line with more than nine seconds in hand over Alex de Angelis on the Ioda Racing Aprilia, with third place going to Xavi Fores (Barni Racing Ducati), who was almost four seconds further in arrears.

Britain’s Leon Camier finished fourth on the MV Agusta ahead of Pata Yamaha rider Sylvain Guintoli, with the top six completed by race one winner Davies.

The conditions caught out several riders, including Alex Lowes, Lorenzo Savadori, Davide Giugliano, Jordi Torres, Anthony West and Marcus Reiterberger.

Magny-Cours in France hosts the next round of the series from October 1-2.