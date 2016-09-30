WSBK: Jonathan Rea says attack is best form of defence at Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea has no plans to manage his World Superbike Championship points advantage at Magny-Cours in France this weekend.

The Ulster rider is 47 points clear of his Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes with three rounds and six races to go, but Rea remains focused on winning more races as he attempts to open an unassailable lead at the top of the standings in his quest to retain the world crown.

The 29-year-old is only too aware of the potential for the title picture to change dramatically after a roller-coaster weekend in the previous round at the Lausitzring in Germany, when Rea crashed out of race one.

Yorkshireman Sykes went on to finish as the runner-up behind Chaz Davies, slashing the reigning champion’s cushion by 20 points.

However, the pendulum swung back in Rea’s favour as he dominated a wet race two for a crucial victory, with Sykes this time crashing out before re-joining the race and finishing 12th.

Northern Ireland star Rea, a double winner at Magny-Cours last season, said: “Of course at this stage of the year I am thinking about the gap but I do not want to let it affect my riding. We can’t really manage a 47-point lead because we can see how easy it is to lose a bunch of points.

“But going into the weekend in France I am happy and confident on the bike and we have a lot of data for the track. We know what works there and we will start with a good base and work step-by-step through the weekend.

“A wet race win in Germany was a nice way to finish the weekend last time out and I have l slept really well this week,” he added.

“I am looking forward to Magny-Cours because I have had a good history there and I enjoy riding it. We have a points advantage but not enough to be comfortable with, so we still have to go out and make big points in France.”