Armagh beat Dungannon to win the battle of the Royal Schools

The Royal School, Dungannon hosted the Royal School, Armagh on the WK Armstrong pitch in a game Armagh team won by 17-7.

Armagh took an early 5-0 lead when Zac Thompson made a telling break in midfield.

Zac found Christopher Jennings in support and Christopher released Peter Wilson on a run down the left wing.

Peter fended off his opposite number and dived in at the corner flag to touch down for unconverted try to give his team their 5-0 lead.

Armagh then provided Dungannon with footholds back into the game and the home side started to get their strong mauling game on the go. However, Armagh managed to nullify that aspect of the home side’s game. That was until a play close to the end of the first half when a strong RS Dungannon maul paved the way for an Adam Evans try. Adam converted the try to see his team into the interval with a 7-5 lead.

The start of the second half saw the game dominated by the defences with both sides struggling to break each other down.

In the last 15 minutes Armagh began to find holes in the home side’s defence with Ryan O’Neill making telling breaks. The Armagh pack then got go forward ball and Glen Faloon ran a fine line to run in for a try. Glen converted the try to give Armagh a 12-7 lead.

Dungannon threw everything at Armagh team but their defence held firm. Armagh then forced an error and, from the resultant ruck, Nicholas Jennings powered over the line with two despairing defenders in tow.

The conversion attempt was unsuccessful it was th eArmagh team that celebrated their 17-7 victory as the referee blew his whistle for full time.