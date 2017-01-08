Friends too strong for Antrim Grammar School

Friends School 57 Antrim GS 7

Friends’ started the game in a very impressive manner. They put early pressure on a very committed Antrim team and forced the visitors into conceding an early penalty. Ben McCaughey converted the penalty kick to give Friends’ a 3-0 lead.

The team captain, Adam Milligan, took advantage of a clever lineout move, added to good work from his backs, to gather the ball and run in for a try. Ben McCaughey added the conversion to put the home team into a 10-0 lead.

The speed of the Friends’ School back three players saw them run the ball from their own 22m area on a counter attack which finished when Adam Milligan touched down for his second try of the morning. Ben McCaughey added the conversion to increase the Friends’ lead to 17-0.

Antrim Grammar then took advantage of some very weak Friends’ School defence. Their impressive scrum half, Callum Hull, ghosted his way past a number of Friends’ defenders to run in for a try. Callum converted the try to reduce the deficit to 17-7.

Friends’ responded with a try from George Pringle, which was converted by Ben McCaughey, to increase their lead to 24-7.

Antrim GS with JJ McKee to the fore, was taking the game to the Friends’ School team. However, a loose pass was picked off by David Stewart who outpaced a number of chasing defenders to run in for a try.

Ben McCaughey added the extras to see his team into a 31-7 lead. Just before halftime David Newell scored a try, again converted by Ben McCaughey, to give Friends a 38-7 lead at the break.

The first Friends’ score of the second half occurred as a result of a well worked set piece move from a scrum. Space was created in the opposition defence which was exploited by Bradley Mulholland. Bradley finished off with a fine try, which went unconverted, to increase the Friends’ School lead to 43-7.

Clever use of possession by the Friends’ backline then presented David Newell with the opportunity to score his second try of the game. Ben McCaughey converted the try to extend the ead to 50-7.

With the final play of the game George Pringle made a great solo run which finished off with a try, which he converted himself.