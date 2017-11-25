INTERNATIONAL RUGBY: Try brace from Jacob Stockdale helps Ireland to win over Argentina

IRELAND 28 ARGENTINA 19

Jacob Stockdale scored a brace of tires as Ireland concluded their November Guinness Test series with a third straight win.

The young Ulster winger - who was also named Guinness man of the match - scored in each half as Ireland made it eight home wins in succession over Argentina.

It was not the same composed display from the Irish as their opening Test victory over South Africa, but Joe Schmidt will have been happy to see a side with experience and youth do enough to win comfortably against the Pumas.

But he will be disappointed at the way the Greens leaked a couple of tries in the last quarter.

The Irish dominated the first half controlling play well with the younger generation of Chris Farrell, Adam Byrne and Stockdale prominent.

CJ Stander crosses for an Irish try against Argentina

Outhalf Jonathan Sexton had an early shot at goal, slotting over the simple penalty attempt to give Ireland a 3-0 lead after three minutes.

Bryne made a great break down the right tramline, kicking and chasing his chip ahead but Argentina had the cover.

Seton doubled Ireland’s lead on 13 minutes with another simple penalty.

Argentina winger, Emilano Bofelli had a punt from halfway with a penalty for the visitors on 16 minutes, but was just off target.

Jacob Stockdale goes over for his second try against Argentina

The opening try came minutes later with Ireland, having got themselves into a good position just near the Pumas halfway line - Sexton then took from Conor Murray and winger Stockdale was on his shoulder to race in for the try. Sexton converted for a 13-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The second quarter had lacked any excitement or drama, but a minute into the second half Sexton and Stockdale combined again for the young Ulster winger to get past four Argentine players for his and Ireland’s second try.

Sexton obliged with a superb touchline conversion as the lead went out to 20 points.

Argentina came more into the game, Ireland’s discipline letting them down as well as some sloppy play.

A TMO review was required to conifrm fullback Joaquin Tuaulet had not been in front of Nicholas Sanchez’s kick as he raced in to get the try. Sanchez conveted the 54th minute effort.

The Irish needed to ignite a spark into the game and it was the pack who delivered on the 63rd minute, replacement Devin Toner helped get number eight CJ Stander over the line after a lineout drive.

The left pole claimed the first miss of Sexton’s afternoon, disappointing for the outhalf when it was a regulation kick.

The Irish returned to their shell and 10 minutes from the end Argeninta stuck again, replacement Juan-Manuel Leguizamon going in at the corner, Sanchez missing the conversion.

Sexton landed a penalty with six minutes remaining and although Ireland came close to scoring a try through the pack, it was the visitors who had the final say when winger Ramiro Moyano crossed for a try on the 80th minute and Sanchez converted from the touchline.