Joe McConkey bang on target for Grosvenor

Grosvenor Grammar was the only team to win a Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup third round game at home when they beat Bangor Grammar 11-0 at Cameronian Drive.

Grosvenor Grammar took an early 3-0 lead when their influential centre, Jos McConkey, slotted a penalty from directly in front of the posts.

Bangor Grammar responded positively but one good attack was turned over by the Grosvenor backrow and play ended up close to the Bangor line.

From the resultant lineout the Grosvenor pack won the ball. The ball was well controlled from the driven mauls which ensued and, eventually, Ben Davidson crashed over the linefor an unconverted try. This try gave the Grosvenor a 8-0 lead at the interval.

This setback seemed to spur Bangor Grammar into action in the early parts of the second half. Their pack, with Matty Agnew to the fore, started to produce some quality possession.

Zach Kerr converted a penalty opportunity to reduce the Bangor deficit to 8-3. Then Zach outwitted the Grosvenor defence to touch down for a try, which he also converted, to put Bangor Grammar into a 10-8 lead.

With 10 minutes of the game remaining Jos McConkey kicked a penalty to give Grosvenor Grammar a 11-10 lead. Despite the best intentions of the Bangor attack they could find no way through and it was the Grosvenor team that celebrated their narrowest of victories when the no-side whistle sounded.