RUGBY: Dramatic Towns’ Cup win for Ballynahinch over Enniskillen

BALLYNAHINCH II 17 ENNISKILLEN 13

(after extra-time, 80 minutes 10-10)

Enniskillen on the attack against Ballynahinch

Ballynahinch II took a dramatic River Rock Towns’ Cup final win in extra-time on Easter Monday against Enniskillen.

Trailing 13-10 win just seconds on the clock, a last offensive by the Co Down side saw them score with an overlap and break the Fermamagh side’s hearts for the second year running.

The Skins had lost to Bangor in last year’s Easter Monday showpiece at Kingspan Stadium and it looked as if they might go one better on two occasions, leading 10-3 in normal time and 13-10 in extra time - but it was not to be.

Ballynahinch dominated the first half but a superb defensive rearguard from the Fermanagh boys kept them restricted to a Patrick Wright penalty goaled after seven minutes.

Ballynahinch's Chris Orr scores a try against Enniskillen

Enniskillen were on top for long periods in the second half and deserved to first level with a penalty from Adam Lendrum and then go 10-3 ahead, the impressive Robert Baloucoune getting the touchdown for Lendrum to convert.

In typically Hinch fashion, the Co Down side responded and repalcement Connor Phillips goes over for the try which replacement Chris Quinn converts to level.

Hinch had one final push in added time, but Enniskillen held them out and the tie went into extra time.

A penalty from Lendrum five minutes into the first half gave the Enniskillen side a three-point advantage and his side then dug in deep to stop some strong Hinch attacking.

Two minutes into the second half of extra time Quinn saw a penalty from halfway strike the left pole.

Enniskillen’s defence had been amazing all afternoon, but with seconds on the clock an overlap appeared and Chris Orr scrambled over for the score which secured the victory - Quinn’s conversion the last act of the game.