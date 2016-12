Pat Lam will leave Connacht next summer to become Bristol’s new head coach.

The former Samoa flanker led Galway outfit Connacht to their maiden Guinness PRO12 title in 2016, but will now move to English club Bristol in June.

Acting head coach Mark Tainton will remain at Ashton Gate and work under Lam, who replaces Andy Robinson.

Former England and Scotland boss Robinson was sacked as Bristol’s director of rugby in November after a winless start in the Aviva Premiership.