RUGBY: Round-up of Friday night's Guinness PRO14 action

Wins for Leinster, Scarlets, Glasgow and Cheetahs

Glasgow maintained their 100 per cent record in the Guinness PRO14 with a 37-21 bonus point home win over Benetton Treviso.

The win keeps them top of Conference A.

Toyota Cheetahs made it two from two as they inflcited Ospreys' fourth straight defeat in Bloemfontein.

In Conference B, Scarlets and Leinster moved above Ulster - who play on Saturday - with wins over Connacht and Edinburgh respectively.

LEINSTER 21 EDINBURGH 13

Leinster's Joey Carbery scores a try against Edinburgh

Jamison Gibson-Park’s 73rd-minute try helped Leinster to seal a 21-13 victory over Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14 at the RDS Arena.

Leinster turned a miscued Blair Kinghorn clearance into the game’s key score, with Gibson-Park’s fellow replacement Ross Byrne converting from out wide as the hosts got back to winning ways.

Jason Tovey did all of Edinburgh’s scoring, kicking two early penalties and running in a 30th-minute intercept try as they trailed 14-13 at half-time.

Leinster, who suffered defeat to Cheetahs last weekend in South Africa, moved up to second place Conference B.

Connacht's Tiernan OHalloran scores his side's fourth try to secure a bonus point in the loss against Scarlets

SCARLETS 36 CONNACHT 27

Champions Scarlets moved top of Conference B last night after a bonus point 36-27 victory in a nine-try thriller in Llanelli - but not before getting a scare from the 2016 champs.

In the end, it was Wayne Pivac’s side who came out on top, with replacement lock Tadhg Beirne scoring the crucial try, adding to earlier efforts from Johnny McNicholl, man of the match Steffan Evans, Rhys Patchell and Leigh Halfpenny.

Connacht gave as good as they got and Tiernan O’Halloran’s second try gave Jack Carty the chance to tie the game.

Tommy Seymour scores a try for Glasgow against Treviso

The flyhalf couldn’t take it though and it meant O’Halloran’s earlier effort, plus scores from Carty himself and Cian Kelleher, could only earn the Irish side a four-try bonus point.

GLASGOW 37 BENETTON TREVISO 21

Seventeen points from fly-half Peter Horne ensured Glasgow maintained their impressive start to the season with a 37-21 bonus point win over Treviso to retain their 100 per cent record in spite of an indifferent performance at Scotstoun.

Expectations were high following a superb win over Munster last week, but the hosts failed to reach the same heights before a stoppage-time try from Sam Johnson claimed a dramatic bonus point after Horne had dominated the game with a faultless performance.

CHEETAHS 44 OSPREYS 25

The Ospreys suffered a fourth successive defeat in as they came unstuck 44-25 against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

In contrast, the Cheetahs climbed to second place behind Glasgow in Conference A following a bonus-point victory that continued their recent resurgence following a stuttering start.

In spite of wiping out a 15-point deficit to lead just before half-time, the Ospreys fell to a resounding defeat as their poor start to the season continued.

Cheetahs hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld and wing Makazole Mapimpi each scored two tries.