RUGBY: Star-studded cast lined up as Ulster face Barbarians at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster Rugby and the Barbarians have named their match-day squad for Thursday’s showdown between the sides at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 7.30pm).

Roger Wilson and Ruan Pienaar will share the Ulster captaincy in what will be their final appearances for the Province.

Barbarians Brock James (La Rochelle) training ahead of Thursday night's match against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium

There are three changes to the pack that helped Les Kiss’ men beat Leinster in the last game of the regular season as Pete Browne, Mattie Rea and Clive Ross come in for Kieran Treadwell, Robbie Diack and Sean Reidy.

The front row of Andy Warwick, Rob Herring and Rodney Ah You remains intact, with Alan O’Connor continuing in the second row and Wilson packing down at number 8.

The backline includes Ireland internationals Stuart McCloskey and Craig Gilroy, while flyhalf Brett Herron will partner Pienaar at half back and Pete Nelson will start at fullback.

Kiss has given youngsters Callum Patterson (Ballymena RFC) and Mark Keane (Instonians RFC) opportunities at outside centre and on the right wing respectively.

Ruan Pienaar training ahead of Thursday night's match against the Barbarians

Ross Kane has returned from injury and will provide forward cover on the bench along with John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Ricky Lutton, Stephen Mulholland and Chris Henry. Paul Marshall, Dave Shanahan and Mark Keane are the backline options.

Andrew Trimble has been ruled out of with a troublesome knee injury.

On the Barbarians side, Ireland’s Ian Madigan and Mike Ross will both start among a powerful looking team named by head coach Vern Cotter.

Fly half Madigan and tight head prop Ross are part of a heavyweight invitation side showing nine changes to the one beaten 28-14 by England on Sunday.

Roger Wilson training ahead of Thursday night's match against the Barbarians

Cotter also fields what may be the biggest pack in the club’s 127-year history, weighing in at a combined 945kg.

Giant Montpellier lock Paul Willemse has been added to the squad and starts in the second row with Argentina’s Patricio Albacete. Joe Tekori - a try-scorer against England - is at six alongside Thierry Dusautoir and Facundo Isa. Ross lines up with Corey Flynn and Pau’s Chris King in the front row.

The back line is full of the Barbarians’ traditional attacking flair. France’s Rory Kockott comes in at scrum half to partner Madigan, Robbie Fruean and Waisea Nayacalevu are in the centre with Argentina’s Horacio Agulla and Castres’ David Smith on the wings, England’s Alex Goode is at full back for the second time in five days.

The match is the last in flanker Dusautoir’s glittering career, which has seen him lift Top 14 and European titles, win 80 international caps and lead France a record 56 times.

But any send-off celebrations will be on hold for a while as the Barbarians aim to take their level of performance up another notch in their first meeting with Ulster since 1957.

Cotter said: “This is a very competitive and experienced group of Barbarians players and they felt they left a few tries out there at Twickenham.

“They are determined to impress against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium and to live up to everything that goes with representing this historic club.”

Racing’s New Zealand flanker Chris Masoe is a late addition after a calf injury prevented Victor Vito from joining the squad in Belfast.

THE LINE-UPS

ULSTER: (15-9): Peter Nelson, Mark Keane, Callum Patterson, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy, Brett Herron, Ruan Pienaar (Joint Captain);

(1-8): Andy Warwick, Rob Herring, Rodney Ah You, Alan O’Connor, Peter Browne, Matthew Rea, Clive Ross, Roger Wilson (Joint Captain).

Replacements (16-24): John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Ross Kane, Stephen Mulholland, Chris Henry, Paul Marshall, Dave Shanahan, Callum Smith, Ricky Lutton.

Barbarians: (15-9): Alex Goode (Saracens & England), David Smith (Castres), Waisea Nayacalevu (Stade Francais & Fiji), Robbie Fruean (Bath Rugby), Horacio Agulla (Castres & Argentina), Ian Madigan (Bordeaux Begles & Ireland), Rory Kockott (Castres & France); (1-8): Chris King (Pau), Corey Flynn (Star RFC & New Zealand), Mike Ross (Leinster & Ireland), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Patricio Albacete (Toulouse & Argentina), Joe Tekori (Toulouse & Samoa), Thierry Dusautoir (Toulouse & France, captain), Facundo Isa (Lyon & Argentina).

Replacements (16-23): Richard Hibbard (Gloucester & Wales), Vincent Pelo (La Rochelle & France), Census Johnston (Toulouse & Samoa), Jeremy Thrush (Gloucester & New Zealand), Chris Masoe (Racing Metro & New Zealand), Kahn Fotuali’i (Bath Rugby & Samoa), Brock James (La Rochelle), Jean-Marcellin Buttin (Bordeaux-Begles & France).