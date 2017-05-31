RUGBY: Thierry Dusautoir to sign off with Barbarians at Kingspan Stadium against Ulster

Thierry Dusautoir will end his glittering rugby carer in Belfast as the Barbarians face Ulster at Kingspan Stadium on Thursday night (7.30pm).

The former French captain earned 80 caps at international level and made over 300 club appearances in a career that has spanned 16 years.

Dusautoir played over 200 times for Toulouse winning three Top 14 titles and the Heineken Cup, he also lead France to the 2011 world cup final.

He helped France to two Six Nations titles but probably his greatest moment was helping Les Blues to beat New Zealand in the 2007 world cup quarter final when he made 38 tackles two more than the whole all blacks combined and he is looking forward to bowing out at Kingspan Stadium.

“I received the invitation four months ago and when I knew I was going to end my career it is a nice way for me to say goodbye to rugby,” said the flanker.

“You know the Barbarians are an legitimate team and it is always special to take part in a tour and for me it will be special because it is my last game of rugby and I am very happy to be here,” said the flanker.

Dusautoir remains competitive to the end and wants to sign off with a victory especially after the Baa-Baas fell to defeat against England at Twickenham last Sunday.

“I hope we win to get a nice memory but even if we lose it will be a nice memory, it is a competition and we’re are going out on to the pitch to win and to make a statement and the Barbarians proud of us, it is already a good experience to be here and gel with all with all these guys from different countries, different clubs and different nationalities.”

Dusautoir has mixed feeling about the 2011 world cup final as France lost to the All Blacks in the final by a single point.

“The final of the world cup in 2011 is the best and worst memory because we played in a cup final but unfortunately we were able to win it.”

The Toulouse talisman believes at 35 years old it is the right time to hang up the boots.

“I am still playing because the Barbarians invited me but I’m sure I don’t want to play anymore rugby, it was a hard decision to take but I felt it was a good moment for me, I wanted to give more time to things off the pitch and when you feel happy outside the pitch it is a good time to say good bye to rugby.”

Dusautoir’s first visit to Ravenhill in January 2006 was his favourite.

“I think the last time I was here was two years it was not a good memory because we went out of the Champions Cup, my first in Ravenhill was a nice memory because I came with Biarritz and we won the game, there are always tough games here and I imagine it will be the same on Thursday too.”

