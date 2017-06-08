RUGBY: Ulster avoid European group of death

Ulster will face two English Premiership sides in next season’s European Champions Cup draw.

Les Kiss’s side will come up agianst Wasps - who lost in the final of this season’s Aviva Premiership championship - and Harlequins following Wednesday’s draw.

The fourth team in Pool One is French Top 14 side, La Rochelle, who Ulster have never played competitively before.

The first round is staged on the weekend of October 13/14/15 with the final taking place seven months later at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. Ulster avoided the group of death in the draw with this year’s finalists Clermont and Saracens paired in Pool Two. Ospreys and Northampton Saints make up that group.

Ruan Pienaar’s new club, Montpellier, have been drawn in Pool three with Leinster, Exeter Chiefs and Glasgow, another heavyweight group.

Champions Cup draw:

Pool 1: Wasps, La Rochelle, Ulster, Harlequins.

Pool 2: Clermont, Saracens, Ospreys, Northampton.

Pool 3: Exeter, Leinster, Montpellier, Glasgow.

Pool 4: Munster, Racing 92, Leicester, Castres.

Pool 5: Scarlets, Toulon, Bath, Benetton.

Challenge Cup draw:

Pool 1: Newcastle, Dragons, Bordeaux, Enisei-STM.

Pool 2: Blues, Sale, Lyon, Toulouse.

Pool 3: Gloucester, Pau, Zebre, Agen.

Pool 4: Stade Francais Paris, Edinburgh, London Irish, Krasny Yar

Pool 5: Brive, Connacht, Worcester, Oyonnax.