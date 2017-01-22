SCHOOLS CUP: Belfast Royal Academy ease past Portadown

Belfast Royal Academy proved too strong for Portadown College running out 41-8 winners..

The first half saw the BRA team take an early 3-0 lead thanks to a Conor McAuley penalty. Portadown College responded with a Matthew Neill penalty. Matthew Dalton then scored a try for the Belfast Royal Academy, which was converted by McAuley.

This became 15-3 when the elusive Brandon Hasson outpaced the Portadown College defence before touching down for an unconverted try. The Portadown College team finished the first half on a high when Brett Fleck ran in for an unconverted try which left Belfast Royal Academy with a 15-8 lead at the break.

They scored four more tries through Matthew Dalton, the hard-working Bradley Luney, who touched down twice, and Abullah Sabri. Conor McAuley was successful with three conversion kicks.