TEST RUGBY: Ireland v New Zealand - The story of the match

Ireland bossed territory and possession but failed to land a second win in as many weeks over a hugely-indisciplined New Zealand, losing out 21-9 in Dublin.

Joe Schmidt’s side failed to convert a host of half-chances to add to their historic 40-29 win over New Zealand in Chicago, letting the All Blacks off the hook at the Aviva Stadium.

New Zealand had Aaron Smith and Malakai Fekitoa sin-binned while conceding 14 penalties but still managed to escape with the win.

TWEET OF THE MATCH:

“Warrior effort from Ireland. Heads high @IRFURugby #IREvNZL” - Olympic irish race walker @brendanboyce

MOMENT OF THE MATCH:

Beauden Barrett’s sumptuous inside-ball offload to TJ Perenara scythed Ireland’s defence to open the door for Malakai Fekitoa’s winning try. Whether the pass was forward or not, the skill level to ship away under pressure won the day.

STAR MAN:

Sam Whitelock, New Zealand: Transformed the All Blacks’ lineout. Ireland could not get anywhere near the set-piece.

VILLAIN OF THE DAY:

Aaron Smith had another horrible day at the office for New Zealand. His yellow card only added to an error-strewn performance. Surely TJ Perenara merits a start.

STAT OF THE MATCH:

New Zealand conceded a whopping 14 penalties - and still won.

WHO’S UP NEXT?

Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday, November 26

France v New Zealand, Stade de France, Paris, Saturday, November 26