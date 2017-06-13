Ulster confirm injury to prop van der Merwe

Ulster Rugby has confirmed that new signing Schalk van der Merwe sustained a shoulder injury while playing for the Southern Kings.

The South African prop is expected to undergo a routine operation today (Tuesday).

A statement released by Ulster on social media this morning, reads: "Following assessments over the past week, the player, Ulster Rugby and the Southern Kings agreed that surgery was the most appropriate option.

"The 26-year-old will play no further part in the remainder of the Super Rugby season but he is expected to be fit for the start of the Guinness PRO12.

"We wish him a speedy recovery."