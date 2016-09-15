Ulster’s Rodney Ah You ready to tackle Scarlets test

Prop Rodney Ah You has quickly become the cornerstone of the Ulster scrum.

Signed from Connacht, the 27 year old tight-head prop will make his competitive home debut against the Scarlets on Friday night.

Ulster have a mini-crisis at tight head with Wiehahan Herbst and Ricky Lutton injured and even Ah You had to sit out the opening night win over the Dragons but he returned last week against Treviso.

Ah You was part of the Connacht squad that won the Pro12 league last season and he’s hungry to add to his medal collection while also aiming to get back into the Ireland squad.

And he knows the only way to do it is with his performances for Ulster.

“I just want to keep improving with Ulster and hopefully try and earn that number three jersey.

“Beyond that, obviously, it’s trying to get some silverware at the end of the season.

“The ultimate goal is then the green jersey, playing for Ireland again,” said Ah You.

The prop was forced to sit out the Dragons game after picking up an injury in the win over the Saints and can’t wait to taste a competitive match night at Kingspan Stadium.

“I’m very much looking forward to it. Having played the pre-season game against Northampton, I’ve been looking forward to getting back out here since.

“It was unbelievable to play here at home.

“It was really frustrating, the first home game against Newport, I just had a knock on the head, but I feel fine now.”

Scarlets were the last team to beat Ulster at home and the Welsh region did the league double over Les Kiss’ side last season. However Ah You has enjoyed success against Wayne Pivac’s men, scoring a try in Connacht’s 30-17 bonus point win in Galway and he has had some helpful advice for his new team mates.

“Just keep the ball in hand and run them over, just watching their last couple of games.

“We’re just trying to dominate them in the scrum and the front-row.”

Ulster have nine points from their opening two games while the Scarlets are yet to break their duck having lost both fixtures and arrive in Belfast missing their two first choice props but Ah You feels that makes them more dangerous.

“Two from two now so they’ll be excited to come and try put that right and get a win over us.

“Patchell and Davies, they’ve brought in some quality players and there’s so much speed in their back three.

“We’ve seen how heavy their pack is so we’re going to have to hold onto our ball and sort of try and shut down their forwards. I’m looking forward to it.”