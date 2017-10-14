Search

WATCH: Reaction from Ulster captain Iain Henderson following Wasps victory

Iain Henderson captained Ulster for the first time on Friday night as they defeated Wasps 19-9 at Kingspan Stadium in the European Champions Cup Pool A opener.

Ulster came from 9-3 down early in the second half to score two tries through Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey to go on and take a valuable home win.

Henderson reflects on his first time captaining the Province; when he last captained a side and explains his decision to go for the corner rather than the points after a penalty when they trailed 9-3 - from which they scored a crucial try.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson with Wasps captain Joe Launchbury and referee Ben Whitehouse at 'the toss' before Friday night's European Champions Cup game at Kingspan Stadium

