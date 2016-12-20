Rumour mill: Manchester United's Fellaini off Italy?

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Arsenal will move for Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus should they fail to extend the contract of either Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is considering a January move to either Inter or AC Milan and was spotted in the city with his twin brother Mansour on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sun reports that Chelsea and United will battle it out for Roma and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger.