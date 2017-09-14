A new week long Cocktail Festival is coming to Belfast

Cocktail fans prepare yourselves - a brand new week long festival is set to bring a brilliant line-up of special events to Belfast next month.

Whether you are looking for a ground-breaking cocktail creation, want to watch some of the world’s best bartenders in action, or fancy taking a step back in time to the age of prohibition, Belfast’s first and only Cocktail Week has something for everyone.

This exciting new event will take place in bars across the Cathedral Quarter from October 16 - 22.

This exciting new event will take place in bars across the Cathedral Quarter from October 16 - 22.

Kicking off the week in style, award-winning London establishment Swift Bar will take up a special residency in The Merchant Hotel’s iconic Cocktail Bar.

Continuing the festivities, Club Sixty6 will host an intimate whiskey masterclass on October 19, where guests will get a behind-the-scenes insight into the magic of whiskey distilling.

Bars taking part in the festival include The Cocktail Bar and Berts Jazz Bar at The Merchant, The National Grande Café and Club Sixty6, Bullitt Hotel, Bootleggers, Muriel’s Café Bar, The Spaniard and Babel, the new rooftop cocktail bar at Bullitt, on its opening weekend.

Bronagh Bennett from the National Grande Café and Club Sixty6 and creator of Belfast Cocktail Week said;

“Belfast Cocktail Week is a way of showing that Belfast can compete on an international level alongside cities with great cocktail cultures such as London, Edinburgh and even New York.

“Belfast and Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector has come a long way in recent years and customers are really broadening their horizons.

“The wide range of events taking place during the festival will appeal to everyone and I hope it encourages people to try something new.

“We are looking forward to bringing this week-long event to Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter and hope it will be the first of many.”

Most events at Belfast Cocktail Week are free of charge and first come first served, please check the website for details for ticketed events.

For a full line-up of events and further information on optional festival passes, visit BelfastCocktailWeek.co.uk.