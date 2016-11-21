Belfast lights up for Christmas

Belfast City centre was packed for the Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday evening

Lily of Lily’s Driftwood Bay and Tiny & Small from the Clangers helped Lord Mayor Brian Kingston switch-on the Christmas Lights in Belfast. Joining them on stage,in front of City Hall, was a choir from Springfield Primary School and the Cool FM Breakfast crew. Thousands

of excited young people and their parents watched the lights being switched on to mark the start of the festive season in the city.

Pictures By: Arthur Allison.