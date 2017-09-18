Heidi Klum collection for Lidl launches in Northern Ireland with stocks selling fast

After much hype, the highly anticipated Esmara by Heidi Klum collection has hit shops in Northern Ireland today (Monday, September 18).

The collection features stylish wardrobe staples with statement prints in the form of tailored suits, delicate tops, bomber jackets, super-skinny jeans, romantic lace, rock-style leather and more.

The 20 piece collection which is available in sizes 8 to 18 has gone on sale in all Lidl stores nationwide today at 8am on Monday September, 18 while stocks last.

This first collection by Heidi Klum, named ‘Heidi and The City’, is a tribute to Heidi’s favourite city – New York.

Pulsing with power and bold contrasts, each piece reflects a look of New York City at every time of day or night and for every occasion. A skilful mix of wild life and urban chic! Quality is at the core of the collection, with soft suedes and on-trend leather featuring throughout, available at an affordable price point, ranging from £4.99 to £49.99.

Shoppers have already reported stocks dwindling as fashionistas rush to get their bargain pieces.

The collection launched in all 38 stores across Northern Ireland for a limited period while stocks last.

Internationally, the collection will be available in a total of 28 countries in over 10,000 Lidl stores to create the perfect day-to-evening looks.