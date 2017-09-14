A completely Gluten Free Food Fair is coming to Belfast this weekend

Following the success of last year’s Gluten Free Christmas Market which saw crowds of over 600, Belfast is officially going Gluten Free once again.

The Gluten Free Ireland Food Fair is returning to the Stormont Hotel tomorrow (Saturday), with the family business once again hosting an exclusively gluten free event for Coeliacs and gluten free shoppers.

Over 600 people attended the Gluten Free Ireland Christmas Market.

The Gluten Free Ireland Food Fairs are for sufferers of Coeliac Disease and those on a gluten free diet. Attracting visitors from around the country, the family events showcase local and national gluten free food producers as well as providing advice and support on living gluten free.

Gluten Free Ireland was started by husband and wife team, Derek and Christina Thompson from their home in Ballynahinch in 2010. Since then glutenfreeireland.com, built by their son Michael, has become one of the best known and most active communities for people with Coeliac Disease in Northern Ireland and Ireland. By building on the success of their hospitality database, a comprehensive list created by hand, Derek and Christina published the first guide book for eating out gluten free in Ireland.

Coeliac disease affects at least one out of every hundred people here, who are calling for more gluten free options in catering venues. While the after effects of eating food containing gluten varies from a painful rash to full blown sickness and joint pain, many people not diagnosed with Coeliac Disease choose to lead a gluten free lifestyle to ease similar symptoms they experience.

Derek Thompson, Sales Director for Gluten Free Ireland, explained: “Belfast is the biggest event on our calendar, with visitors from across Northern Ireland and Ireland travelling to buy the foods on offer from local and national gluten free brands.

“The traders always put on an exceptional display of products, with favourites such as Riso Gallo and Nestle side by side with local artisan producers. We’re looking forward to another packed event and would encourage visitors to pre-purchase their tickets on our website for the quickest entry.”

Access to the general public opens from 1pm until 4pm with free buggy parking also available.