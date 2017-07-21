First Big Cook Out set to feature BBQ, Bourbon and Blues

A fantastic - and free - event that’s the first of its kind is set to take place in Northern Ireland next weekend.

The Big Cook Out includes a packed schedule of live entertainement and mouth-watering food (including chargrilled burgers, chicken wings, steaks and sausages with all the delicious rubs and spices throw in), and the venue is the Four Winds at Newton Park.

Those with big appetites and competitive streaks are encouraged to enter The Big Cook Out Eating Challenges on stage, where brave eaters will be put against each other in tests of speed, volume and spiciness for the chance to win some great prizes. The challenges are sponsored by Belfast’s own ‘Rock a Doodle Do Hot Sauce’ and features a mountain of hot dogs and hot wings.

They will also be providing some exceedingly spicy chillies.

As well as a Rodeo Bull, there’ll be plenty of entertainment to keep you amused, including a line-up of the best local Blues artists, including the Rab McCullough band, providing a fantastic backdrop to the outdoor bar tent which will be serving up craft beer, gin serves, bourbon and wine.

The Courtyard will host talks and demonstrations throughout the day from popular local gin Jawbox, Hillmount BBQ academy, Foxes Rock Brewer and Cocktail Masterclasses from Four Winds Mixologists, and there will be a number of artisan craft stalls selling various goodies.

And there’ll be plenty happening to keep the kids happy, including a full inflatables zone with bouncy castle, bouncy slide and duel as well as mascot friends, face painting, slushies, candy floss and popcorn.

Paul Milligan, Head Chef at The Four Winds, said: “Let’s face it, everyone loves a good feed of quality food and drink outdoors, so it’s set to be a great day all round. Me and the team will have the BBQs fired up all day with the best local meats all served with the customer’s choice of rubs and spices.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the hot chilli contest - I hear they’re some of the spiciest in the world. I wouldn’t be at it myself!”

Gates open at 1pm. Entertainment will continue in The Magpies bar as usual until late.