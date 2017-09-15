New South Belfast cafe launches with exciting menu - and it’s BYOB

Belfast’s newest eatery, Cafe Melrose officially opened on the Lisburn Road area of Belfast recently with a plethora of local guests including notable food bloggers and sporting stars.

The cafe, which is based at 207 Lisburn Road, has brought a fresh look to the Lisburn Road area which already boasts several popular eateries.

The venture has also created several new jobs, with the renovation of the site presenting a sizeable investment from new owners Paul and Sinead McElvanna.

It boasts an ever changing and wide ranging menu sourced using local ingredients and will include exotic options from traditional African to authentic Chinese food and will also cater for those wanting to eat healthily.

In addition to this, there will be a large amount of vegetarian and gluten–free options available as well as daily breakfast specials and freshly made coffee sourced from Belfast’s very own high flying ‘Pure Roast.’

Lunch will deliver a selection of classy freshly made sandwiches, hot dishes and specials whilst the evening menu offers the chance to add a ‘Bring Your Own Bottle’ option in a bid to appeal to anyone who wants to accompany their evening meal with a glass of wine or beer whilst seeking value and convenience.

Creating something different and new within the area is something that both owners and managers, John Paul and Maria Galvan, are keen to offer on an ongoing basis.

Co-owner Sinead McElvanna explained: “We are really happy with how the cafe is performing within the first couple of weeks.

“We have a wonderful kitchen team and already seem to be gaining a reputation as an eatery which places big emphasis on quality, comfort and value.

“Our chefs are continually bringing new dishes and flavours to the Lisburn Road which it simply wouldn’t have seen before.

“Catering for a more traditional audience is incredibly important too, and this is reflected in the quality of our cooked breakfasts, lunch sandwiches and extensive coffee options.

“We really do think we have a menu which can please almost every taste.”

Meanwhile the cafe itself boasts walls adorned with images of Belfast from years gone by, whilst ‘the spacious setting ensures that customers can sit in comfort inside or outside whilst soaking up the urban atmosphere of the leafy Lisburn Road.’