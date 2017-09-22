Newry unveils spectacular weekend festival celebrating local heritage

Newry has unveiled a giant weekend festival spectacular, starting Friday September 29 which promises to celebrate its rich heritage.

The town is set to score a festival first this month as a brand new spectacular weekend-long event sails in to captivate a city renowned for its rich maritime and industrial heritage and its prowess in trade and commerce.

Organised by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and designed to showcase Newry’s unique history and success, the inaugural City of Merchants festival event kicks off on Friday September, 29 promising three days filled with fireworks, events, family fun, arts, culture and the best food and drink.

Woven through the stunning canals and waterways within a vibrant and confident city flanked by night-time projections at landmark sites, visitors can join Newry as it celebrates its proud history by taking part in a series of very special events or soaking up the festival atmosphere in its many restaurants, hotels, bars and cafés.

Launching Newry’s first City of Merchants festival, Councillor Roisin Mulgrew, Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, said:

“We’re really excited to unveil a very special festival giant for Newry and for Northern Ireland that promises to complete a summer of fantastic fun and entertainment for hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far.

“Newry’s City of Merchants festival is a wonderful chance for everyone to celebrate this great city, its past, present and its confident future in ways that everyone can enjoy.”

One event sure to draw huge interest is an enthralling whiskey sampling tour which leaves from the Bank Bar and Bistro at 7.30pm.

Booking is essential at just £10 from Newry Visitor Information Centre.

Whilst the aptly named ‘Sugar Fairy Sugar Island Tour’ which starts at Newry Town Hall will take a tour of Newry’s busy bakeries and cafés to learn the history of Newry’s tastiest trade and sample delights on your way from 12 noon until 3pm. Booking is essential from the Creative Shop on Hill Street.

More activities taking place include ‘Merchant Quest’, ‘Trade Secrets’, fun-filled creative workshops and a special exhibition event at the world famous Bagenal’s Castle - plus loads more.

For more details on City of Merchants events and booking information, log on to visitmournemountains.co.uk/CityofMerchants or visit facebook.com/VisitMourneMountains and follow #CityofMerchants on Twitter for more details.