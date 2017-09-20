The BBC Good Food Show announces Belfast return with jam-packed schedule of events

Following its phenomenal success last year, the BBC Good Food Show will return to the Belfast Waterfront from November 10-12 with Nadiya Hussain, The Hairy Bikers, Michelin-star chef Michel Roux and MasterChef’s John Torode among the top chefs and experts taking part in the show.

The weekend will be full to the brim with demonstrations, tastings, chef interviews, book signings and more. To help plan your weekend, here’s a taster of what to expect.