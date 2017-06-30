The Prosecco flows at Horatio Todd’s new Bottomless Brunch

What better way to start the weekend than with some fabulous food and a glass of something fizzy to wash it down?

Popular in New York, London and Dubai, Horatio Tood’s is now bringing the ‘Bottomless Brunch’ to Belfast.

Launching on Saturday (July 1), it includes a superb menu of tasty treats, as well as an unlimited supply of Prosecco, Mimosas, and Bloody Marys.

Teaming up with former Miss NI and author of the Fit Body Bible, Tiffany Brien, to launch Horatio Todd’s ‘bottomless’ dining experience, the new ‘Bottomless Brunch’ is set to become a weekly addition to the East Belfast venue’s current offering, and will be available every Saturday from 11am – 2pm.

Thought to have originated in Manhattan, there are hundreds of Bottomless Brunch options in New York and London that combine top-notch brunch options with bubbles for a relaxed start to the day, or for a fun hair of the dog!

Explaining why they felt that the time was right to introduce this new food trend to their customers, Emma Woods, General Manager of Horatio Todd’s, said: “The Bottomless Brunch craze is huge in London, and is now starting to become a real trend in Dublin. We’re always researching new trends, and we knew that this concept is something that our customers would enjoy.

“Great food, coupled with tasty drinks and spending time with friends is always a winning combination therefore the summer months offered the perfect time to introduce this new ‘Bottomless Brunch’ concept.”

Head chef Stuart Archibald, has created dishes that are a little different from the norm, including Eggs Royal, Huevos Rancheros and the Breakfast Taco.

All dishes reflect Horatio Todd’s commitment to producing quality food using only the freshest daily ingredients sourced from many local suppliers.

To book a table or to find out more information, check out www.horatiotodds.com, call 028 9065 3090, or find Horatio Todd’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.