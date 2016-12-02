Gervais to bring his latest show to Belfast

Ricky Gervais is to bring his brand new live show HUMANITY to Belfast’s Waterfront this coming March for two nights only.

Considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin, (he received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy 2016 BAFTA/LA), Ricky Gervais is returning to stage with his first stand-up tour in seven years: Humanity.

2016 has been a busy year for Gervais, with the cinematic and DVD release of David Brent: Life On The Road, the release of David Brent & Foregone Conclusion - Life On The Road the album, the launch of Special Correspondents on Netflix as well as the publication of the David Brent Songbook and the hosting of the Golden Globes for a fourth time. 2017 begins with Ricky Gervais’s much anticipated and vaunted return to stand-up.

The creator and star of The Office, Extras & Derek, Ricky Gervais has won three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmy Awards and seven BAFTA’s.

His hit series The Office is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes. Ricky Gervais is an award-winning stand-up comedian with four international tours to date. His 2007 stand up show ‘Fame’ became the fastest selling UK stand-up show in history with 100,000 tickets for his London shows going in nine minutes. Tickets for Ricky’s new show are now for sale and are available via the Waterfront Hall, Belfast (call 02890 334455 or visit www.waterfront.co.uk. Tickets are also available in person from the Ulster Hall box office or via Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

