Deacon Blue celebrate 30 years of music with exclusive Belfast performance

Deacon Blue have announced their 2018 Tour, ‘To Be Here Someday’, a celebration of 30 years of Deacon Blue, with a special Belfast performance in the Ulster Hall ON Tuesday, November 13.

The exciting announcement comes after the last five years of Deacon Blue have seen a creative surge and the band’s renaissance, with three new albums released in quick succession including 2016’s studio album ‘Believers’ which became their highest charting album in 23 years.

‘To Be Here Someday’ is a tour that celebrates the band’s entire career, and will see them play some of their biggest ever shows.

Ricky Ross explained: “This will be the first we have toured without a new album in over five years and the announcement happens to coincide with 30 years of Deacon Blue so we’re going to make the tour a celebration of 30 years of the band.

“It’s an opportunity for us to plays songs from Raintown all the way through to Believers.”

The tours title ‘To Be Here Someday’ is a line from their iconic single ‘Dignity’ and encapsulates the band’s hopes, their passion and joy in being able to share with their fans the biggest songs from throughout their career.

As has become a feature of their live shows, they will present a set list that will change night by night but will always be full of classic Deacon Blue.

