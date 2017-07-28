Josh Ritter to headline Mandela Hall gig

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band have announced a Belfast headliner at the city’s Mandela Hall in December.

It will follow the release of new album Gathering, set for September 22.

A very regular visitor to Belfast over the years, this will remarkably be Josh Ritter’s first appearance since the Spring of 2011.

His acclaimed 20-year career as a songwriter and musician reaches new heights with the Gathering, his ninth full-length album. Along with his loyal bandmates, the Royal City Band, Josh went back to the studio with more songs than he’d ever had before at one time.

He will return to Belfast on Wednesday December 6, and doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £25, are available from all Ticketmaster outlets, and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.