Rock like Black Sabbath at Londonderry guitar festival

Rock guitarists are in for a treat, as the City of Derry Guitar Festival offers an electric guitar course entirely dedicated to the music of legendary band Black Sabbath on August 26-27 at the North West Regional College.

Held by local blues and rock guitarist Ted Lynch, who has over 25 years experience of playing in rock bands in the North West and all over Ireland, the course will take participants through some of the riffs and tricks behind the genre-defining sound of the band.

It is open to guitarists of all ages and abilities, and participants will have the opportunity to perform on stage with a full band at the Guitar Gala on Sunday August 27. Tuition will take place all day Saturday and Sunday in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Formed in 1968 in Birmingham, over the years Black Sabbath managed to distill the smoke and strife of their industrial hometown into an unmistakable sound laden with heavy blues-rock riffs. The band’s influence on heavy metal cannot be overstated, and they are universally considered the creators of this sound with their genre defining hit Paranoid.

In light of their recent farewell tour The End the festival decided to pay tribute to this legendary band with the Black Sabbath Riff Library Course for which places are still available and applications are open.

The Festival programme will be completed by a Classical Guitar Course, featuring a full-female line up of international artists Wiktoria Szubelak, Isabel Martinez and Dominika Bialostocka.

Amir-John Haddad also makes a welcome return for a workshop on flamenco guitar. Visit www.cityofderryguitarfestival.com for more information.