Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen dies aged 82

Renowned singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen, who penned the haunting classic Hallelujah, has died aged 82.
Many in the world of entertainment have paid tribute to the Canadian artist, who passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.
