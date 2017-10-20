Top Rod Stewart tribute act in Ennniskillen and Londonderry

A brand new theatre production celebrating the life and career of Rod Stewart, one of rock music’s greatest icons, from his humble beginnings through to worldwide superstardom, is on its way to Enniskillen and Londonerry.

Featuring songs from the earlier part of Rod’s career, the first half of the show charts his rise to fame from his early days singing in the R&B clubs of the 1960s through to the worldwide success Rod enjoyed in the early 1970s.

Expect the full back catalogue of early Rod hits including Handbags & Gladrags, In A Broken Dream, Stay With Me, Ooh La La, and Wear It Well.

Also crammed full of hits, the second half captures all the excitement and energy of a Rod Stewart concert, and is full of the same swaggering showmanship. With performer Paul Metcalfe as Rod Stewart and a full live band audiences can expect rocking renditions of Maggie May, Sailing, Baby Jane, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest and You’re In My Heart.

Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story will be at the Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen on October 20 and the Millennium Forum, Londonderry on October 21. Contact the relevant venue for tickets.