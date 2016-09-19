Van Morrison announces Christmas show in Belfast

One of music’s true legends Sir Van Morrison returns to the Belfast Waterfront on Sunday 18th December for one night only.

The multi award winning singer, composer and performer will be showcasing songs from his brand new studio album Keep Me Singing, as well as dipping into some of his greatest and best known hits from undoubtedly one of the most revered back catalogues in music history.

Keep Me Singing is Van Morrison’s 36th studio album to date and consists of 13 tracks - 12 original songs written and performed by Morrison, as well as a cover of the blues standardShare Your Love With Me - written by Alfred Baggs and Don Robey and previously recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin and Kenny Rogers. For the track Every Time I See A River, Morrison has collaborated with acclaimed lyricist Don Black.

Don’t miss this very special performance by one of music’s most inspirational artists, in the very intimate surroundings of the beautiful Belfast Waterfront.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 23 at 9 am and are available from Belfast Waterfront, Ulster Hall Box Office, or from 100 Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide. By telephone: 028 9033 4455 or (24 Hour): Northern Ireland - 0844 277 44 55. Book online: www.waterfront.co.uk or www.ticketmaster.ie