Joan McCready will be sharing the experiences of her friend Helen Lewis, a Holocaust survivor, in A Time To Speak at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast May 3-7.

Helen Lewis, dancer and choreographer, needs little introduction to Ulster audiences.

After the publication of her memoir A Time to Speak, which has become a classic of Holocaust literature, she visited schools, clubs and organisations throughout the Province, sharing her remarkable story of courage and survival in the Nazi Concentration Camps.

Her memoir has now been adapted for the stage by Sam McCready, on the condition that her friend Joan McCready played the lead role.

This award-winning production is being performed to mark the centenary of Helen’s birth in Czechoslovakia.

A Time to Speak will run at the Lyric Theatre from May 3 until May 7 and tickets, priced from £12, are on sale now from the theatre box office or online at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk.