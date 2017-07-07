Cahoots Christmas

Award-winning Children’s Theatre Company Cahoots NI are casting a spell over young theatre goers at the Crescent Arts Centre this Christmas with their adaption of Chris Haughton’s Shh! We Have a Plan, before embarking on a tour across the USA and China next year.

Shh! We have a Plan runs in the Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast, from December 13-24.

The show, created and directed by Paul Bosco McEneaney, with music by Garth McConaghie, is based on the hugely popular Chris Haughton book of the same title, published by Walker Books.

This funny, engaging and poignant tale follows the journey of three madcap characters who set out to capture a beautiful bird. Sounds simple, but the quest becomes an obsession and the obsession becomes the absurd! Where will it all end? Join us as the characters learn to love and look after nature while discovering that perhaps freedom and kindness are more important than getting what you want at any cost!

Director Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney adapted this story book for the stage: “We are thrilled to be bringing this adventure to The Crescent Arts Centre this Christmas.

“We have created something very special for our young audiences and their families to experience; the piece is non-verbal with beautiful lighting, soundscapes, magic and special effects.”